DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter made a big announcement Thursday morning.
All dogs have been adopted from the shelter.
There are currently no adoptable dogs. The floor is clear.
The shelter said, while they are very excited, things are always changing.
Even by the end of the day, more dogs could be brought in that need new homes.
So, they recommend people continue to check their page for updates.
