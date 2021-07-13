MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Allerton Park and Retreat Center has loosened capacity restrictions for the rest of its 2021 Concert Series.
Concerts open to the public include shows on July 29, Aug. 5, 15 and 26, and Sept. 10. All shows are happening at Allerton's Gatehouse Lawn, located at 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello.
Given latest Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, a press release said organizers felt comfortable easing guidelines. Guests previously had to register online.
People who are not vaccinated should still wear masks and keep a 6 feet distance from others. Guests don't need to register, but are asked to donate at the gate.
“Things went smoothly for our first two shows, and we are confident that even with these changes we will be able to provide a safe and enjoyable experience,” noted Allerton Event Coordinator Ashley Sims. “We have food options and a cash bar at every show, and are excited to be able to accommodate even more music and nature lovers to enjoy the lovely Allerton concert ambiance.”
Upcoming shows will feature the Steel City Jug Slammers (July 29), Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole (August 5), Broken Brogue (August 15), and Reckasto (August 26). A Friday night show is planned for Sept. 10 with acts that have not been determined.
The annual Music Barn Festival is planned for Oct. 8-10. It will feature three ticketed performances held in the century-old Dutch hay barn on the estate.
Food and drinks are available for purchase at all shows. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. Click here for more information, or call (217)333-3287.
The Concert Series is made possible with help from the presenting sponsor, the University of Illinosi Community Credit Union, as well as The Ayers Family, Kirby Medical Center, Herbold Family Trust, Monahan Partners, Illinois Public Media, and AHW INC.
