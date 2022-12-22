BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power.
The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
For anyone experiencing a power outage, Ready Illinois recommends wearing multiple layers, staying indoors, moving to a single room in the home, and avoiding any kind of generator use indoors.
