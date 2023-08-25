(WAND) — National Clear the Shelters is taking place in August. Across the country animal shelters are near capacity, as families struggle to keep up with the bills. Central Illinois is no exception, with the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter running short on space.
Inflation has hit many budget's hard, and some families can no longer afford their furry friends.
"Let loose out of their owner's cars or their houses, or left somewhere. Then they are in the shelter, sometimes they're even micro-chipped, they even have ID and they go unclaimed," Shirley Stanley, Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter.
This has left shelters, like Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter, near capacity.
Champaign County Humane Society and the County Animal Control have been at full capacity with dogs since March. Officials there said there is an increase in stray dogs in Illinois.
Even though many dogs are being adopted each week, staff are struggling to keep up with new animals arrivals. That's why the Macon County Shelter is launching a new Pawdition program.
"It's literally what it sounds like, it's the animal will go and can be adopted- and it's the same process that you would go through to adopt in a regular situation," Stanley explained.
Pet parents can take their new cat or dog home and introduce them to other pets, kids or family members, and see if it's a good fit.
"If the pet doesn't get along with your other pet or it doesn't work out with the human beings in your house, then what will happen is the person will—no questions asked no judgment, no guilt—bring the pet back. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work," Stanley added.
Foster families can even try a new pet, taking the stress out of the adoption process.
"A successful adoption is one that's a fit but also a good fit or the animal," Stanley added.
The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday for a rabies clinic, but will be open Friday and Monday from 12:00pm-5:00pm.
The Champaign County Humane Society is open this weekend, offering a reduced-price adoption promotion.
