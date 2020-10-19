HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Hillsboro High School has reports of another student testing positive for COVID-19.
The student was in attendance in the 48 hours that came before the positive test, a Hillsboro Community Unit School District No. 3 press release said. After a contact tracing investigation, eight other students were asked to stay home and quarantine as well. Parents/guardians of those students were contacted and told their students should stay home.
As of Monday, 11 students had tested positive.
Superintendent David Powell said the district is committed to providing its students with a safe and healthy environment.
