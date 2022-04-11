CHICAGO (WAND) - For then tenth time in 2022, state police said a trooper's vehicle was hit in a Scott's Law related crash.
According to Illinois State Police, before 7 p.m. Sunday, a trooper assigned to the District Chicago Anti Violence Detail was parked on Interstate 94 southbound on the Steel Bridge (138th Street). This location is in Cook County.
Troopers said the fully marked squad car had emergency lights activated while the trooper assisted a stopped driver on the right shoulder. At that time, a gold Chevrolet was moving southbound on the interstate and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle before veering off the road and onto the right shoulder. State police said the Chevrolet's front end hit the rear driver's side of the squad car.
The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a hospital. He was later released.
State police said the Chevrolet driver was identified as Lillie Nelson, 73, of Dolton. She was charged with a violation of Scott's Law - improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and passing a vehicle while on the shoulder of the road.
Troopers said a Scott's Law offender has committed a business offense and faces a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. Should the violation result in an injury, the violator will see their driver's license suspended for a mandatory time of between six months and two years.
Five troopers have been injured in crashes related to Scott's Law as of early April.
Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when they approach an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated.
