(WAND) - The Associated Press is reporting country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday morning.
The 83-year old was a country music singer best known for his number-one country hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
Daniels passed this morning in Tennessee from a stroke.
Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.
