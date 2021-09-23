CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community is excited to welcome visitors back once again for the annual Apple 'n Pork Festival.
Organizers had to pivot the festival last year. Instead of welcoming thousands, they served to-go lunches of pork and bean and ham sandwiches. That's the way the festival started, explained Joey Long, the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum director.
"This year, we will have a lot more beans," Long said. "We are expecting a lot more visitors and we are excited to do this in person once more."
The festival attracts nearly 80,000 people to town. City Administrator Tim Followell said the event has a major impact on the community.
"You can't replace this," Folowell said. "It's the heartbeat and it's lovely to have back."
The two-day festival is also a time for the museum and area not-for-profits to bring in revenue. Followell told WAND News the organizations make a year's worth of revenue off of the festival.
The Apple n Pork Festival starts Saturday and runs through Sunday. It starts at 9 a.m. and is located at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum.
