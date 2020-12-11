DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Area hospitals are preparing for approval for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of final approval from the FDA. The initial shipment will be for the first round of vaccines for hospital healthcare workers.
Decatur Memorial Hospital expects to receive 495 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Memorial Health System leaders said.
Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) said HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur expects to receive 490 doses of the vaccine. This hospital is still waiting on a timeline of arrival.
WAND News learned Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon expects to get 475 vaccines in its shipment. They told the station they believe their shipment will come Monday.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka tells WAND News they are expecting vaccines on Monday but did not have a number of doses expected.
The shipments will help vaccinate health care workers if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration follows the guidance of its advisory committee, which voted in favor of recommending emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in the United States. The FDA has historically followed committee guidance.
As decided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the first shipments will go to these workers in the 50 state counties with the highest death rate per capita. This includes Macon, Cass, Morgan, Shelby, Coles, Christian and Iroquois counties.
The station learned Friday evening Taylorville Memorial Hospital expects to receive 50 doses and Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville expects to get 440 doses.
Other hospitals within the criteria to receive vaccines are HSHS Good Shepard in Shelbyville and Pana Community Hospital. However, we have not heard back on if these hospitals are expecting vaccines.
