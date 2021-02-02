(WAND)-Argenta proceeds with plans to have this year's 5th annual IceFest.
The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's IceFest will be a drive through event.
Several large ice sculptures carved by Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall will still be on display for people to view from the safety of their vehicles.
The event will run throughout the day, and the sculptures will be lit up in the evening.
Aaric will also be doing a live promotional carving on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the corner of North and Elm Streets.
