SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating after they say two men were shot and a woman was hit in the head with a gun. It happened in the 800 block of South 25th street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Springfield Police tell WAND - TV that all three people were sent to the hospital but their condition is not known at this time.
Police say two groups were arguing when one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. One man was shot in the torso and another was shot in the ankle. Police say the suspect also hit a woman in the head with the gun before running from the scene.
Springfield police say they are conducting interviews but have not made any arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427 or Springfield Police at 217.788.8325.