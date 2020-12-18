MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Arguments are expected to begin during the next court proceeding in the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race.
On Friday, Champaign County Judge Anne Benjamin finished entering contested ballots into evidence. She said arguments are expected to begin in the next court proceeding on Dec. 29.
At the start of the day, Judge Benjamin discussed the motion filed by Sheriff Tony "Chubby" Brown and his council. John Fogarty, Lt. Jim Root's attorney, will have until Dec. 28 to file a response to the motion.
Fogarty spoke with WAND News after the proceeding on Friday afternoon and said they plan to argue 26 ballots, but to his understanding, Sheriff Brown's council may have more to bring to the judge.
The next trial date is set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.
