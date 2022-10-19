SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Taylor Rainwater of Batesville, Arkansas has been arrested for Child Pornography according to an announcement from Illinois State Police.
In April, ISP agents initiated an investigation after learning that Rainwater was soliciting child pornography from a minor in Cass County, Illinois. During this investigation, agents gathered evidence that led to the arrest of Rainwater.
Last week, the Cass County State's Attorney's Office charged Rainwater with Child Pornography (Class X and 1 Felonies) and Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel issued an Arrest Warrant for Rainwater. He was arrested on October 14 by the Batesville, AR Police Department and transported to the Morgan County Detention Facility in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com.
