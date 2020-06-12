FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAND) — Is this the future of shopping?
An Arkansas Walmart is testing all self-checkout registers at its store.
A Walmart spokesperson said Walmart Supercenter Store #359 in Fayetteville is removing all of its traditional belt lines and replacing them with self-checkout registers.
There will be no cashiers at the location.
Walmart says there will still be employees in the store to assist customers who need or want additional help checking out.
The spokesperson said the goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction.
