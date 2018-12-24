BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a burglary suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say on Sunday 12-23-2018, Bloomington Police Department was conducting an investigation into ongoing burglaries in Bloomington, Illinois on the city’s east and southeast side. During the investigation, officers located a suspect in the 900 block of Arcadia Drive. Upon seeing the officers the suspect entered a black Dodge Challenger and fled in the vehicle through a parking lot and through several back yards before reentering the roadway leading to Oakland Avenue. At this time officers lost contact with the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned northbound onto Veterans Parkway, without headlights, driving at a very high rate of speed which ended in a multi-car accident at G.E. Road and Veterans Parkway. The suspect then fled the accident scene on foot. At the time of this release the suspect HAS NOT been located.
The suspect has been linked to a residential burglary that occurred earlier on the evening of 12-23-2018 in the 3200 block of Dorset Ct., Bloomington.
The suspect has been identified as Floyd Brown, a light skinned black male, 39 years of age, 5’10” and 170 lbs, long black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect, who may have been injured in the accident, has no known connections to Bloomington/Normal. The suspect is likely trying to find a way back to his residence in Springfield, IL.
Floyd Brown should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS and should not be approached. Anyone with information on Brown contact the Bloomington Police Department at 911 or the non-emergency line, 309-820-8888.