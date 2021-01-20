SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robbery happened Wednesday night at a Springfield Walmart, police said.
This happened at the Sixth Street Walmart. Police told WAND News they are investigating.
Details are limited at this time. The station will update this story as details are released.
