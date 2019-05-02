CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Electronics valued at tens of thousands of dollars were recovery from an armed robbery at a cell phone store, police say.
A press release says Charleston police, in an investigation that included the help of Eastern Illinois University police, arrested 27-year-old Alfred E. Jerry Thursday morning after a three-minute pursuit. Officers say the gunman stole from Verizon Wireless at about 9:45 a.m.
Charleston police declined to tell WAND-TV exactly which Verizon store this armed robbery happened in.
The release says police found communications electronics, a loaded firearm and other evidence when they arrested Jerry. He faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Police say Jerry was on parole for attempted murder at the time of the robbery.