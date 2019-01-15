CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police made an arrest after two brothers began fighting outside of a restaurant.
An email alert from Eastern Illinois University originally said a stabbing happened Tuesday at Smokey's House BBQ (300 block of W. Lincoln Ave.), but police tell WAND-TV the situation was different. During the fight, one of the brothers suffered bruises and scrapes.
One of the brothers pulled out a box cutter without a blade, police say, but there were no stab wounds.
Police arrested 23-year-old Effingham man Anthony Fisher. He's charged with battery.
