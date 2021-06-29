EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- A 21-year-old man was arrested after driving off and dragging a police officer along with him.
Illinois State Police officials announce the arrest of Marcus Pocrnich, 21, of Effingham, IL, for aggravated battery to a police officer.
According to ISP, on June 27, at approximately 12:27 a.m., a District 12 Trooper was participating in a DUIE (Roadside Safety Check) when he observed what appeared to be a pistol between the driver seat and center console of a vehicle that he was checking.
The Trooper attempted to gain control of the pistol after Pocrnich refused to comply with the Trooper's commands and locked his door.
Police say a brief struggle ensued between the two when Pocrnich grabbed the Trooper's arm and accelerated, driving away and dragging the Trooper approximately 25 yards down the roadway before the Trooper could free himself.
Pocrnich ignored Trooper's commands to stop and continued to drive away at a high rate of speed.
ISP District 12 Troopers, along with officers from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Effingham City Police Department, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, pursued the vehicle before eventually taking Pocrnich and the rest of the occupants in the vehicle safely into custody.
The Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. The Trooper is a 3.5-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.
On Monday, June 28, the Effingham County States Attorney charged Pocrnich with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and one count of resisting a police officer causing injury.
Pocrnich was also issued numerous traffic citations.
The investigation remains open and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.