CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Champaign last month that left a man dead.
Keith Marrissette of Champaign was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. on June 25, at Carle Foundation Hospital located in Urbana.
According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 11:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a Marrissette with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered with assistance from the Champaign Fire Department.
Police said Marrissette had recently parked his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Shortly after exiting his vehicle, a suspect approached him and fired shots. Marrissette was hit by gunfire and ran to a nearby apartment.
Following the shooting, the person firing the weapon left the area.
A Champaign man has now been arrested in connection with the Springfield Ave. shooting.
Police said 29-year-old Daviet Henderson of Champaign approached and fired shots at Marrissette.
On July 15, Champaign Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Randolph Street, in which Henderson was the driver, and he was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on charges including Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Use of a Firearm by a Felon, and Defacing a Firearm.
