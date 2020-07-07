SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they've arrested in a suspect in connection to a deadly Springfield shooting investigation.
Willie C. Evans, 29, was killed early Tuesday in the 1400 block of N. 11th St., where he lives. He was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Later on Tuesday, authorities arrested 26-year-old Martin A. Brown in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of armed habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
The suspect is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
Authorities said primary autopsy results showed Evans died from a single gunshot wound. He had a wound to his upper torso.
Springfield police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.
