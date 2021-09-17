Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Arts in the Park makes its return to Decatur’s Central Park for the first time in two-years. The 2020 event was virtual due to the pandemic.
Fifty vendor booths will be available. Artwork includes paintings, drawings, photography, jewelry and more. Arts in the Park is a family event and has plenty of things to do for kids.
Friday – VIP Event 5p-7pm
Saturday – 10am -5pm
Sunday – 10am – 4pm
One feature this year are painted pianos placed at each corner of the park that people can play.
