TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Attorney General's Office told WAND News an environmental consultant confirmed there is asbestos-containing materials in public areas of the Taylorville Kroger location.
Kroger officials have now submitted a remediation plan that is under review by the Illinois EPA.
The Illinois Attorney General's office said in a statement:
"We are in close contact with the Illinois EPA and Kroger regarding remediation and what needs to be done to allow the store to safely reopen. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of shoppers and Kroger employees."
The grocery store was closed after concerns over an asbestos removal company's work inside a portion of the Taylorville location.
The Illinois Attorney General has filed suit against Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos.
