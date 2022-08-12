TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois EPA told WAND News the agency has approved a licensed asbestos project design consultant for the Taylorville Kroger asbestos clean-up. It comes after the grocery store was sealed by IEPA over issues with the company conducting asbestos removal.
Now, the licensed design consultant will collect samples in the store to determine what work needs to be done.
Kroger and the consultant will meet to determine a remediation plan. ILEPA must then approve the plan before work can begin. There is no timeline for the work to be completed.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
