SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted armed robbery ended with no injuries, Springfield police said.
Authorities told WAND News it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Family Dollar, which is located at 921 W. Jefferson St. They said a person entered the business and demanded money, but couldn't get access to the cash register and was not able to steal anything.
One gunshot was fired in the business but no people were hit.
Police said the suspect fled northbound from the Family Dollar.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.
6:45
Family Dollar
West Jefferson
made contact with employee
person came inside, demanded money, couldn't get money, couldn't get access to cash register
one shot fired inside, nobody hit
attempted armed robbery
nothing stolen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.