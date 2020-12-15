Police lights.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted armed robbery ended with no injuries, Springfield police said. 

Authorities told WAND News it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Family Dollar, which is located at 921 W. Jefferson St. They said a person entered the business and demanded money, but couldn't get access to the cash register and was not able to steal anything. 

One gunshot was fired in the business but no people were hit. 

Police said the suspect fled northbound from the Family Dollar. 

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.

6:45 

Family Dollar 

West Jefferson 

made contact with employee

person came inside, demanded money, couldn't get money, couldn't get access to cash register 

one shot fired inside, nobody hit 

attempted armed robbery 

nothing stolen 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.