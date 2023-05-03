MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The attorney for a man shot by police during a domestic dispute announced they are ready for trial.
On Wednesday, the attorney for Steven L. Hirstein, 43, announced they were ready to go to trial for the charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault related to this incident.
During that hearing Hirstein plead not guilty.
One month ago, Decatur Officers were called to the 400 block of E. Orchard just before 4 a.m. for a domestic situation.
Police said the call was for a man was threatening a juvenile with a knife. The adult male suspect was identified as Hirstein.
When police arrived they said they found a 34-year-old woman, identified as the mother of the juvenile, who had been stabbed and slashed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
Prior to arriving on scene, Decatur officers learned Hirstein was wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery from previous incidents.
Officers said Hirstein was hiding in a bathroom when they arrived.
Police said that as they confronted Hirstein and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
In the body cam video, Hirstein can be seen holding two knives. When he comes through the bathroom door, he appears to throw one knife with his right hand and has another knife in his left hand.
Hirstein's attorney asked for a trial date in June, but the State said it would need time to prepare.
A Macon County judge set a trial date in July.
