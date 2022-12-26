ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old woman who has been missing since December 22, has still not been found.
Fennessy is 4 ft. 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat. Police said she may be suffering from a mental health issue.
First responders searched for Fennessy on December 23 but were not able to locate her.
According to the Atwood Police Department, another search was conducted today but no results or leads were found. The police and fire departments have agreed to conduct another search soon and exhort the public to reach out if they have any information regarding her.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Atwood Police or their local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.