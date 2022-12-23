ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is missing from Atwood.
Police said 20-year-old Karen Fennessy was last seen around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in the 200 block of N. Kansas Thursday.
Police said she may be suffering from a mental health issue.
Fennessy is 4'10" and 100 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Atwood Police.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.