MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22.
Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that the case is being investigated as a tragic accident and has released no further information out of respect for her family.
Multiple searches were conducted in the days following her disappearance with no results.
Her body was finally found by a team of volunteers in a field west of Atwood on December 27.
During the time she was missing, central Illinois experienced extremely cold weather with temperatures and wind chills well into the negatives.
