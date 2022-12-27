ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood.
Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
Multiple searches were conducted in the days following with no success. At the same time, central Illinois experienced brutal winter weather with lows dipping down into the negatives.
Search volunteers found an unresponsive woman in a field on December 27. Officers who responded to the scene determined that the woman was deceased and identified her as Karen Fennessy.
An investigation is being conducted by the Atwood Police Department, Piatt County Coroner’s Office, and Piatt County Sheriff’s Office. Further information will be released at a later date.
The first responders involved extended their condolences to Fennessy's family and asked that the family's privacy be respected at this time.
The Atwood Police Department thanked the agencies that assisted with the search: Atwood Fire Protection District, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Fire Protection District, and Douglas County Search and Rescue/Emergency Management Agency. They also thanked the area residents that volunteered to assist first responders.
