(WAND) - The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix has decided to change their name and logo, according to an announcement from Quaker Oats.
According to the statement, the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype."
The brand features a black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. The brand has been around for 130 years.
The picture has changed over time, and in recent years Quaker removed the “mammy” kerchief from the character to blunt growing criticism that the brand perpetuated a racist stereotype that dated to the days of slavery. But Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, said removing the image and name is part of an effort by the company “to make progress toward racial equality.”
“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."
The company's own timeline of the product says Aunt Jemima was first "brought to life" by Nancy Green, a black woman who was formerly enslaved and became the face of the product in 1890.
Quaker said the new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name for the foods will be announced at a later date.
The company also announced it will donate at least $5 million over the next five years "to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community."
NBC News contributed to this report.
