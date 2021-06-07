BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators said they found a body in a fuel tanker trailer.
On Friday morning, the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office responded to 366 E. 800 N. Road for the discovery of the body. It was removed from the trailer late Friday afternoon with the help of Buckley, Paxton and Urbana fire departments.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to assist.
The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Garrett Meyer of Nashville, Ill. Results from an autopsy conducted on Saturday, June 5 in Champaign County are pending toxicology results.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office and Iroquois County Coroner's Office are investigating.
