SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are taking steps to make sure roads after safe as people may choose to drink over the Thanksgiving week.
Blackout Wednesday has become a popular night for drinking and - unfortunately - drinking and driving. Multiple local law enforcement departments are increasing patrols to look for unrestrained drivers, DUI offenders and distracted drivers.
They hope patrols will discourage people from making poor decisions.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said in recent years, Blackout Wednesday has become one of the biggest problem days.
"This and St. Patrick's Day have become the problems for us and actually the day after Thanksgiving is a problem for us," said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. "So again, we're gonna have a deputy that's dedicated to DUI enforcement and then all the deputies will be out looking for them to again ensure that the roads are safe."
Authorities said if a family member or friend has had too much to drink, someone should take their keys or offer them a sober ride home.
