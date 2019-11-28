DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Autopsy results showed a man killed in a Decatur shooting suffered "massive internal injuries", according to a coroner's report.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day released information Friday evening about the death of 19-year-old Tommy King, who authorities found at around 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Cantrell Street and South Martin Luther King J. Drive.
Day said King, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, extremities and lower body, had internal injuries "involving several of his major organic system".
A second unidentified person was shot, Day said, and was moved to a trauma center outside of Macon County for treatment.
Both victims are connected to the situation at Cantrell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
An inquest date will be set after the completion of the final autopsy report. Decatur police are continuing their criminal investigation.
There are not any arrests as of Friday evening.