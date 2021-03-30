DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A donor is helping to hook up The Avon Theatre in Decatur with new seats.
The local donor's name has not yet been made public. Not all seats will be covered, but anyone who wants to chip in and help pay for more is welcome to, a Facebook post from the theatre said.
Seats will be installed sometime after mid-April, officials said.
Each seat costs $120 to be delivered and installed, and leaders said they will need a lump sum donation when responding to Facebook commenters who expressed interest in helping further. A total of about $5,000 is needed to add to the money leaders already have collected.
Click here for more information.
