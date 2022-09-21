SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Back for the 21st year, the Route 66 Mother Road Festival will be rolling through downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
The festival will feature cars, music, fun and Route 66 nostalgia. For the second year, the show will be locally managed by Greg “Coop” and Sue Cooper, with operations headed by Shane “Shaner” McDermith.
The following list of events will be highlighted throughout the weekend.
Weekend Show Highlights
- Admission is FREE for spectators
- Friday night RECON-TECH – Springfield presents the Route 66 City Nights Cruise with up to 2,000 classic cars cruising into downtown Springfield from Capital City Shopping Center up Route 66 on 6th
- Ultimate Smokey & the Bandit tribute sponsored by RECON TECHS Springfield ( 5th & Adams)
- Burnout Competition Saturday at 3:00pm 7th & Washington
- Live Entertainment Friday & Saturday, including “The Blooze Brothers” at 8pm Saturday on the Isringhausen Stage
- Post your "selfie" at any Illinois Route 66 landmark to Facebook, or Instagram with hashtag #MyIL66 and #visitspringfield to be featured on Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway social media! Info at MyIL66
- Downtown Springfield, Inc. Farmers Market - Saturday
- State Capitol Photo Op! Stage a photo of your car with the majestic Illinois State Capitol Building as your backdrop (4th & Capitol)
- Grab the Explorer Passport and visit our Living Legends of Route 66 throughout Springfield, available at the Springfield Visitors Center
- Register your ride for a chance to be awarded one of the top honors, show will be judged by CASI certified national judges
- NEW this year – Route 66 5K Foot Race through the historic downtown, cars and along Route 66
For more info: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Springfield/Route665KFootRace
- Complete schedule of events & map of festival layout and registration available at Route66Fest.com
- Awards ceremony at Noon, Sunday, September 25. There will be a presentation recognizing Kim Rosendahl for her long-standing commitment to the Mother Road Festival at this time
The festival will run Friday, Sept. 23, 6PM – 10PM, Saturday, Sept. 24, 9AM – 10PM and Sunday, Sept. 25, 9AM –2PM.
“The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival is a tradition in Springfield,” said Scott Dahl, Director of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Historic downtown is an incredible backdrop for this classic car event celebrating the allure of Route 66 that brings visitors from around the world.”
Learn more at: www.route66fest.com or on Facebook @Route66Fest
