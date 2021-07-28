DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Back the Blue rally and patio party happened Wednesday night in Decatur.
The event included Amber Oberheim, the widow of fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, and her foundation, called Peacemaker Project 703. It was held at the Decatur Civic Center.
Amber created the Peacemaker Project 703 foundation after her husband was killed in May. Its goal is to proactively support law enforcement and their families through community outreach, reform and education.
Click here for more information about the foundation.
Back the Blue Illinois, which has the goal of supporting law enforcement, was also in attendance.
