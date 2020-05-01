SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A program allowing bank customers to donate to a COVID-19 relief fund has opened.
In a partnership between the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, United Way of Central Illinois and INB, customers with INB will be able to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Greater Capital Region of Illinois.
INB debit card customers have the option to round their purchase to the nearest dollar and have the difference placed in a savings account. Customers can now use that difference and donate it to the fund.
INB is matching donations for the first 30 days and up to $100 per checking account, a press release said.
“We are proud and excited about this partnership with INB,” said John Kelker, President of United Way of Central Illinois. “This new opportunity will allow consumers to turn micro-gifts into a big impact in our local community.”
Customers must enroll by finishing a short form in their digital banking portal, contacting the INB Customer Care Center or visiting an INB drive-up during business hours. The deadline to sign up is July 31.
“These donations are going to organizations that are on the frontlines, helping our most vulnerable community members,” said John Stremsterfer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. “With support from the COVID-19 Fund, these organizations can continue to provide life-changing services to members of our community most affected by the pandemic.”
The fund was created to give resources to community-based organizations involved in responding to the virus. It was established in coordination with the Sangamon County Office of Emergency Management and Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
The fund has helped organizations with $325,000 in grants since launching. Frontline nonprofit organizations in Sangamon and surrounding counties received the money.
