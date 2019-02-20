CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — Step by step, fire chief Jeff Hoke goes to work saving lives.
"We're going door to door to everyone in our community trying to raise awareness of smoke detectors," Hoke said.
Hoke joined other firefighters from his staff, canvassing Clinton neighborhoods and noting which homes need new smoke detectors.
It's part of the 'Be Alarmed' program put on by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Illinois State Fire Safety Alliance.
Marty Hiters house is just fine for now, but she appreciates the sentiment.
"It's real important that people know [firefighters] are out here and they're caring about us," she said.
Firefighters were also asking people to help with the department's other mission.
"Every year we go door to door asking the community for donations," Hoke said. "This year, we're asking money for our training grounds we're trying to get built."
So far, the Clinton firefighters have installed new smoke detectors in 25 homes in the area.