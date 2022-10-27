VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police have arrested a 37-year-old male from Beardstown, Illinois, for Possession of Child Pornography.
According to police, in August 2021, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning Kyaw B. Tun was distributing child pornography through an online platform.
ISP Agents along with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered enough evidence supporting the arrest of Tun.
On October 25, 2022, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 1-count information, charging Tun with Possession of Child Pornography a Class 3 Felony.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Tun.
Tun was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail, his bond has been set at $100,000, 10% to apply.
Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com.
The ISP encourages anyone with additional information concerning this case contact ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
