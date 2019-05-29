DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting this fall, Decatur Public Schools will offer before and after school programs.
School leaders say those programs have been a need for several years now. They say hundreds of parents expressed interest in the change in a recent survey.
Ashley Grayned, director of innovative programs, says the programs will be an extension of the school day with tutoring and learning opportunities.
She shares, "It will really be giving the child a hands-on engaging, exciting atmosphere, which is really the goal of the district, right?," she said. "(It's) to make learning fun. To make our students want to come to the program. To make them excited for school."
French STEM Academy Principal Julie Fane says as an administrator and parent, she’s very excited to adopt the programs.
“This isn't just to get your kids babysat," Fane said. "This is going to be fun, hands-on learning that is customizable by what we need in our building and I'm elated about that. We're a STEM academy, so what we might do will look different than possibly a school across the city."
Grayned added that the program itself will be very flexible too.
"There's no contract that the parents have to sign, so it can be a drop-in," she said. "Maybe one parent may need before (school), maybe another may need both, maybe you just need programming on the half day, early releases."
This program is parent-funded, not tax-funded. Anticipated costs couldn’t be given at this time because the program works on a sliding financial scale. This means there will be financial breaks for families who receive state aid and for parents who have multiple kids in the programs, along with others.
There are also many benefits to the schools for carrying these programs. DPS has partnered with Innovation Learning, a Colorado-based company that provides these programs. Schools will be leasing their space to house the Innovation Learning programs, so it’s a source of revenue. Also, a portion of the proceeds made by the program will go toward scholarships to help certain students enroll in the programs.
Lastly, DPS teachers or outside educators can help teach and facilitate the programs. This can be an added revenue source for current teachers if they choose to apply, or a chance for part-time work for those outside DPS who are qualified. All applicants will have to pass a background check. At this point, there is a 12-student-to-1-educator ratio for these programs.
School leaders say program enrollment information will come down before the school year starts, so families are asked to keep their eyes peeled.