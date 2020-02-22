LAS VEGAS (WAND) - Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, NBC News projects.
This after Sanders' strong showing at the Iowa caucuses and narrow win in New Hampshire.
Sanders can thank young and Latino voters for his first-place finish in Saturday's contest. The win reaffirmed him as the front-runner.
Sanders had 44.7 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden had 19.5 percent, while former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15.6 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had 11.8 percent. Mike Bloomberg, who is climbing in national polls is skipping the first four states and wasn't this ballot.
Poll data shows that Sanders garnered two third of young caucusgoers votes, ages 17 to 29. Sanders also won about half of Latino votes.