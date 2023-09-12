Bethany, Ill. (WAND) — The Bethany Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of one of their own on Tuesday night.
According to a post by the district, David Rozanski, who passed away following an off duty fall, served many roles: investigator, educator, engineer, and advisor.
Rozanski served 34 years with the City of Decatur and spent the last 10 at Bethany.
On Tuesday, September 12, the district retired his badge number, 912, along with his name following, "the 10 years of invaluable knowledge and continuous efforts to help the citizens of the District, but of other Moultrie County Districts as well."
