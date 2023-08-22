DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was riding an electric bicycle was airlifted after a crash in Decatur early Tuesday morning.
Officers from the Decatur Police Department responded to E. Cantrell St. and S. 16th St. at 6:40 a.m.
A 73-year-old Decatur man who was riding an electric bicycle collided with an SUV driven by a 43-year-old Decatur resident, Decatur Police said.
Police said the cyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and he was soon life flighted to an area hospital for further treatment.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed the man was operating the electric bicycle south on S. 16th St. The sport utility vehicle was traveling east on E. Cantrell St., and a collision took place in the intersection.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team.
The intersection of E. Cantrell and 16th was completely shut down for approximately 3 hours after the incident while the initial investigation at the scene took place.
