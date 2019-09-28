CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Exciting things happening in and around Casey, Illinois Saturday! That's as the Guinness Book of World Records officials will be in town.
Casey and Clark County are up for 6 new world records for largest key, teeter-totter, barber's pole, gavel, swizzle spoon, and golf club.
The certification ceremony is happening at 11:30 Saturday morning at the big teeter-totter. That's located on East Main Street in Casey.
You can check for updates on the Big Things in a Small Town Facebook page.