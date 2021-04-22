SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill creating term limits for leadership positions in the Illinois General Assembly passed the state House Thursday.
House Bill 642 places a term limit of 10 years of minority leaders in the Illinois House and Senate, along with the Senate President and Speaker of the House.
Sate Rap. Anthony DeLuca (D-Chicago Heights) lead the push for this bill. A total of 62 representatives co-sponsored it.
This comes after former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was implicated in a ComEd bribery scandal, resigned from his position after holding it for 36 years. He was replaced by Emanuel "Chris" Welch.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) issued the following statement after the bill's passage:
"After trying for four years under the Rauner Administration, today a bill that I'm a sponsor of passed the House unanimously. We have advocated for leadership term limits from my first days in the General Assembly. Starting in 2023, all leadership positions will be term-limited and no one will ever break Mike Madigan's record."
The bill still needs approval in the Senate and a signature from Gov. JB Pritzker to become law.
