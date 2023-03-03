SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Doris Turner has introduced a measure that would create a commission to create a new Illinois state flag.
“After more than 100 years of the same design, I think it’s time to rework it," said Turner (D-Springfield). "I'd like to see us take a community approach to create a new design for Illinois’ official state flag."
Senate Bill 1818 would create the Illinois Flag Commission to come up with new state flag designs. The commission would make recommendations to the General Assembly deciding whether or not the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned state flag by Sept. 1.
There have been two official state flags. The first was adopted in 1915. The second was adopted in 1969, which did not change the original design of the flag but added the word “Illinois.”
“This initiative would promote public involvement and embody civic pride for our communities and state,” Turner said. “For years, Illinois was seen as fiscally irresponsible. We have turned that around and returned Illinois to the great state it is and our flag should reflect that.”
Senate Bill 1818 is assigned to the Senate State Government Committee.
