SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make speeding in school zones or illegally passing a stopped school bus with a stop arm extended punishable by community service has advanced.
State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) advanced the bill.
“Children taking the bus to school should be worried about their schoolwork, not worried about reckless drivers,” Morrison said. “This measure will further deter folks from speeding or passing school buses and really reflect on how their actions could harm members of their community.”
Morrison previously added community service as a possible punishment for violations of Scott’s Law, which requires that drivers reduce speeds and change lanes for emergency vehicles.
Currently, people who speed in school zones or pass stopped school busses with its stop arm extended must pay fines ranging from $150 to $1,000, depending on the frequency of their violations.
Morrison hopes this bill will further deter people.
Senate Bill 3793 passed the Senate Wednesday. It now goes to the House for further consideration.
