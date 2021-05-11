SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill would allow special education students to finish the school year, even after they reach the age eligibility limit.
Current state law allows students to stay in special education courses until the day they turn 22. This means many students have to leave school in the middle of the academic year.
State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D) said he has moved legislation (House Bill 40) through the Senate Education Committee to allow students to keep being involved in classes through the school year in which they turn 22.
“Special education students should be allowed to finish out their final school year,” said Cunningham. “They deserve a more natural end to their school career and a chance to say goodbye to all of their friends.”
The legislation was introduced by Cunningham and State Rep. Fran Hurley after parents of a local students approached them and said it was unfair their child wasn't able to finish school at the same time as peers who weren't in special education.
“This is an example of government working to solve real-life problems,” Cunningham said. “I appreciate that one of the people I represent brought this issue to our attention so that we could take action to fix the problem.”
The bill has advanced to the full Illinois Senate.
