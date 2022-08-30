CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Black Business Month is in August, and as the month is coming to an end we'd like to highlight a few black-owned businesses in Champaign.
Located in Lincoln Square Mall is Beard Culture Barbershop and Gallery. This business has been around for a decade now. Owner, Ausharra Knox says he likes servicing the community.
"We've really had a great response to opening, we've had a lot of support. We've even won the Chambana Black Owned Business award of the year." said Knox.
Next, we went to visit Enchantment Alley on Main Street. Enchantment Alley offers their customer tarot cars, crystals, tapestries, incense, and plenty more.
"It's a privilege, and it's also a badge of honor. I have a lot of black students come in, a lot of black women come in looking to empower themselves. Students looking for tools that can help them study and rise above." said co-owner Tina Stover.
We also spoke with owner of Blackvest Money, DeShawn Williams.
Williams believes that with Blackvest, it will help residents, specifically black residents with their finances that weren't introduced to maintaining them the right way.
“Specifically within the black community, we lack a lot of the know how's of day-to-day financial decisions. We find ourselves crawling out of a hole that initially started a little deeper than normal.”
You can visit the website at: blackvestmoney.com
